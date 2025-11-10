The U.S. Army Field Band’s Six-String Soldiers perform for a veteran and his son at the Grand Island Medical Center, Nebraska, Aug. 31, 2025. The visit celebrated the bond between military service and family through music.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 10:02
|Photo ID:
|9385162
|VIRIN:
|250831-A-XJ084-4396
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Six-String Soldiers Perform for Veteran and Family in Nebraska [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Raymond Maldonado Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.