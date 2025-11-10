Sgt. 1st Class Renée Bennett and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Bennett of the U.S. Army Field Band’s Six-String Soldiers perform for veterans at the Grand Island Medical Center, Nebraska, Aug. 31, 2025. The performance brought joy and connection to patients and staff through live acoustic music.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9385179
|VIRIN:
|250831-A-XJ084-4180
|Resolution:
|6834x4558
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Musicians Perform for Nebraska Veterans [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Raymond Maldonado Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.