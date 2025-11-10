Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q. [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the law enforcement element supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9382802
    VIRIN: 250910-Z-QM802-1012
    Resolution: 7448x4965
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q. [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.
    Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download