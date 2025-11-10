Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the law enforcement element supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)