Secretary of War Pete Hegseth prays with members of the law enforcement element supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9382790
|VIRIN:
|250910-Z-QM802-1013
|Resolution:
|7134x4756
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q. [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.