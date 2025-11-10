Sec War Visits U.S. Park Police H.Q.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A seal for the U. S. Park Police sits on a lectern inside of the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members

are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)