1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

Jamaican residents offload food and supplies transported on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)
Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 16:34
Location:
|JM
