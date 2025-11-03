Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

    JAMAICA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo load cases of juice in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025, for distribution to various locations across Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9381567
    VIRIN: 251105-F-XX000-2006
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 574.82 KB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
    1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    humanitarian assistance
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download