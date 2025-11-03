1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, load food and supplies on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th at Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025, for distribution to various locations across Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)
