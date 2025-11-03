1-228, JTF-Bravo continue food delivery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Jamaican Defence Force soldier prepares cases of water for loading onto a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025, for distribution to various locations across Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)