In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) biologists J. Lee Martin document sightings of the endangered Okeechobee gourd, a plant endemic to the lake. USACE was charged with the responsibility of surveying and monitoring sensitive species and ecosystems, and the gourd was on the list. USACE collaborates with its local, state and federal partners to ensure the Okeechobee Gourd is protected and thriving. (US Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)