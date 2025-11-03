Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

    PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) biologists J. Lee Martin and Jessica Martin document sightings of the endangered Okeechobee gourd, a plant endemic to the lake. USACE was charged with the resposibility surveying and monitoring the sensitive species and ecosystems and the gourd was on the list. USACE collaborates with its local, state and federal partners to ensure the Okeechobee Gourd is protected and thriving. (US Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 15:52
    Photo ID: 9381560
    VIRIN: 250716-A-AZ289-1494
    Resolution: 5705x3803
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, In search of the Okeechobee Gourd [Image 15 of 15], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wetlands
    Okeechobee
    lakeokeechobee
    USACE
    Gourd

