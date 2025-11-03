Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd [Image 13 of 15]

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

    PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is charged with the responsibility of surveying and monitoring the Okeechobee gourd. The gourd is endemic to Lake Okeechobee. A perennial vine, the gourd is hard to find. It is ecologically and culturally significant, and it is listed as an endangered species. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 15:52
    Photo ID: 9381559
    VIRIN: 250716-A-AZ289-1478
    Resolution: 12000x8000
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, In search of the Okeechobee Gourd [Image 15 of 15], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd
    Okeechobee
    lakeokeechobee
    LOSOM
    EndangeredSpecies
    Gourd

