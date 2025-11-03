In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is charged with the responsibility of surveying and monitoring the Okeechobee gourd. The gourd is endemic to Lake Okeechobee. A perennial vine, the gourd is hard to find. It is ecologically and culturally significant, and it is listed as an endangered species. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)