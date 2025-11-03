In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is charged with the responsibility of surveying and monitoring the Okeechobee gourd. The gourd is endemic to Lake Okeechobee. A perennial vine, the gourd is hard to find. It is ecologically and culturally significant, and it is listed as an endangered species. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9381559
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-AZ289-1478
|Resolution:
|12000x8000
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
