    Technical Manual Review [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Technical Manual Review

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    A DEVCOM CBC Technical Writer works with Private Martinez and Staff Sergeant Bosier to perform a technical manual verification to ensure that the manual accurately reflects the design and functionality of the technology without any missing information or errors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9381367
    VIRIN: 241211-O-PS778-2555
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Manual Review [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Microsensor Operations
    Chemical Biological Applications Risk and Reduction Unit
    Welding
    Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use
    3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration
    Prototype Gas Mask Testing
    Technical Manual Review
    3D Prototyping

