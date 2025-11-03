Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Timothy Seitzinger uses an Artec handheld 3D Scanner to convert an Army vehicle into a virtual, 3D computer-generated image.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9381363
    VIRIN: 241126-O-PS778-5941
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Microsensor Operations
    Chemical Biological Applications Risk and Reduction Unit
    Welding
    Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use
    3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration
    Prototype Gas Mask Testing
    Technical Manual Review
    3D Prototyping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download