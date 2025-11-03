Timothy Seitzinger uses an Artec handheld 3D Scanner to convert an Army vehicle into a virtual, 3D computer-generated image.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 13:54
|Photo ID:
|9381363
|VIRIN:
|241126-O-PS778-5941
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.