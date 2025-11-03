Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM CBC Lead Artist, Jason Gitlin, shows Major Urech of the 3rd Chemical Brigade how to use augmented reality (AR) to examine a virtual replica of a drone and its sensors as if it were in the room with them.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9381364
    VIRIN: 241011-O-PS778-4835
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Microsensor Operations
    Chemical Biological Applications Risk and Reduction Unit
    Welding
    Creating 3D Scans for Virtual Use
    3rd Chemical Brigade Visit and Augmented Reality Demonstration
    Prototype Gas Mask Testing
    Technical Manual Review
    3D Prototyping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download