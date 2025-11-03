Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:54 Photo ID: 9381358 VIRIN: 240807-O-PS778-2351 Resolution: 1600x1068 Size: 418.73 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Microsensor Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.