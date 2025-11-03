Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSLF Kick Off Force-on-Force Operations at NTC 26-02 [Image 9 of 9]

    RSLF Kick Off Force-on-Force Operations at NTC 26-02

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), equipped with M1 Abrams main battle tanks, conduct force-on-force operations for the first time at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)

    TAGS

    Royal Saudi Land Forces
    RSLF
    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    USARCENT
    NTC
    U.S. Army Central
    CENTCOM
    3rd Security Assistance Force
    NTC2602

