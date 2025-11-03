RSLF Kick Off Force-on-Force Operations at NTC 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisor discusses planning with soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) as they prepare to conduct force-on-force operations for the first time at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)