RSLF Kick Off Force-on-Force Operations at NTC 26-02

Soldiers of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), equipped with M1 Abrams main battle tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, conduct force-on-force operations for the first time at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF, and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)
