RSLF Kick Off Force-on-Force Operations at NTC 26-02

A 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisor looks on as a soldier of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) briefs a tactical plan in preparation for force-on-force operations for the first time at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central, the RSLF will integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)
