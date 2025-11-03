F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Karnauck, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, marshals a F-22 Raptor prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. As a crew chief, Karnauck plays a vital role in maintaining the F-22’s readiness, ensuring the jet performs safely and effectively throughout the team’s airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)