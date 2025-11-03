Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 5 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Karnauck, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, marshals a F-22 Raptor prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. As a crew chief, Karnauck plays a vital role in maintaining the F-22’s readiness, ensuring the jet performs safely and effectively throughout the team’s airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:24
    VIRIN: 250924-F-CC148-1483
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
