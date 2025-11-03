Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 2 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Powers, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, prepares for the arrival of F-22 Raptors prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Crew chiefs like Powers exemplify the technical skill and attention to detail that enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to represent the Air Force worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

