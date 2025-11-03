F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Powers, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, prepares for the arrival of F-22 Raptors prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Crew chiefs like Powers exemplify the technical skill and attention to detail that enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to represent the Air Force worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9379313
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-CC148-5959
|Resolution:
|4616x6463
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
