F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Phouangaphayvong, a 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, prepares for the arrival of F-22 Raptors prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Avionics technicians ensure the F-22’s complex electronic and weapon systems operate flawlessly, supporting safe and effective demonstrations at each show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)