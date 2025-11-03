Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 1 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

    MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Phouangaphayvong, a 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, prepares for the arrival of F-22 Raptors prior to the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Avionics technicians ensure the F-22’s complex electronic and weapon systems operate flawlessly, supporting safe and effective demonstrations at each show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9379311
    VIRIN: 250924-F-CC148-9769
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

