    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow [Image 3 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, arrives at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. The MCAS Miramar Air Show provides a unique flight line experience with static displays and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian acrobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and war birds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9379315
    VIRIN: 250924-F-CC148-7762
    Resolution: 5219x4175
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Miramar
    F-22 Raptor
    Miramar air show
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    San Diego
    air show

