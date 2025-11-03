F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, arrives at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2025. The MCAS Miramar Air Show provides a unique flight line experience with static displays and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian acrobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and war birds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
