Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara Gilmore, 439th Airlift Wing command chief, presents an award to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Phillip Easton, individual mobilization augmentee to the command chief, Air Force Reserve Command, during a chief induction ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. Easton, who visited Westover ARB, is the command chief master sergeant of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9379242
    VIRIN: 251101-F-GT295-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony
    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony
    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony
    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Westover
    439th Air Wing
    cmsgt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download