439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara Gilmore, 439th Airlift Wing command chief, presents an award to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Phillip Easton, individual mobilization augmentee to the command chief, Air Force Reserve Command, during a chief induction ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. Easton, who visited Westover ARB, is the command chief master sergeant of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)