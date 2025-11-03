Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sydney Herminghaus, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, lights a candle during a chief induction ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. The lighting of the candles represents the various ranks one must attain before becoming a chief master sergeant, which represents less than one-percent of the entire enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9379240
    VIRIN: 251101-F-GT295-1002
    Resolution: 5826x3884
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: US
    Westover
    439th Air Wing
    cmsgt

