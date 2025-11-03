439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sydney Herminghaus, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, lights a candle during a chief induction ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. The lighting of the candles represents the various ranks one must attain before becoming a chief master sergeant, which represents less than one-percent of the entire enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)