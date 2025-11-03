439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Dudley, 58th Aerial Port Squadron, lights a candle during a chief induction ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. The ceremony inducted six Airmen to the rank of chief master sergeant, the highest rank in the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)