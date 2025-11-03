439th Airlift Wing Chief Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Westover Chiefs’ Council members pose after hosting a chief induction ceremony to celebrate six Airmen who were promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., Nov. 1, 2025. Chief master sergeant is the highest rank in the enlisted force and represents a significant career milestone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood)