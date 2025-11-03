Tracking The Drone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The laptop screen shows the track of an AgEagle Aerial Mapping small, unmanned aerial systems drone as it 'mows the sky' over Westover ARB on March 19. A team from Air Force Reserve Command’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.