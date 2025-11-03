Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tracking The Drone

    Tracking The Drone

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    The laptop screen shows the track of an AgEagle Aerial Mapping small, unmanned aerial systems drone as it 'mows the sky' over Westover ARB on March 19. A team from Air Force Reserve Command’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9378272
    VIRIN: 240319-F-DH118-1004
    Resolution: 2940x2025
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Coming in for a landing
    Engine Run Up
    Prepare to launch
    Tracking The Drone

    Flying Higher, Seeing Further

    SUAS

