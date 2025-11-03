Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coming in for a landing [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coming in for a landing

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    An eBee X small unmanned aerial system drone returns from mapping part of Westover on March 19. A team from Air Force Reserve Command’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9378268
    VIRIN: 240407-F-KQ252-1023
    Resolution: 2000x1160
    Size: 165.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming in for a landing [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coming in for a landing
    Engine Run Up
    Prepare to launch
    Tracking The Drone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flying Higher, Seeing Further

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download