Coming in for a landing

An eBee X small unmanned aerial system drone returns from mapping part of Westover on March 19. A team from Air Force Reserve Command’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.
