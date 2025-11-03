Prepare to launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Richard “Ryan” O’Quinn, Air Force Reserve Command Mobile Survey and sUAS Program manager, prepares to launch an AgEagle Aerial Mapping small unmanned aerial systems drone on March 19. A team from AFRC’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.