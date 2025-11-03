Richard “Ryan” O’Quinn, Air Force Reserve Command Mobile Survey and sUAS Program manager, prepares to launch an AgEagle Aerial Mapping small unmanned aerial systems drone on March 19. A team from AFRC’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9378271
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-DH118-1003
|Resolution:
|2082x3231
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepare to launch [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.