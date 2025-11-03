Prepare to launch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Richard “Ryan” O’Quinn, Air Force Reserve Command Mobile Survey and sUAS Program manager, prepares to launch an AgEagle Aerial Mapping small unmanned aerial systems drone on March 19. A team from AFRC’s Basing and Logistics employed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.

