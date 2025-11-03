Engine Run Up

Richard O'Quinn, Air Force Reserve Command Mobile Survey and Small Unmanned Aerial System program manager, holds an AgEagle drone as its engine warms up on March 19. A team from AFRC’s Basing and Logisticsemployed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.
