    Engine Run Up

    Engine Run Up

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Richard O'Quinn, Air Force Reserve Command Mobile Survey and Small Unmanned Aerial System program manager, holds an AgEagle drone as its engine warms up on March 19. A team from AFRC’s Basing and Logisticsemployed two sUAS’s to perform a detailed grid pattern mapping of the installation during the week-long event. The team also completed thermal imaging flights during night hours to detect leaks in building roofs.

    Engine Run Up
