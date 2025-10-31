U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter sits parked on the flightline at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The training incorporated drills entering and existing the aircraft — enabling Marines to efficiently embark and disembark aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)