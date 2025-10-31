U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard sits in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the flight line at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The service members executed combined defensive posturing and airlift operations to strengthen integrated force projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
