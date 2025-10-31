Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Domingos 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard sits in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the flight line at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The service members executed combined defensive posturing and airlift operations to strengthen integrated force projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 10:17
    Photo ID: 9376955
    VIRIN: 251010-F-TI320-1090
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mission Ready
    On/Off Training
    GTMOHolding
    GTMOHoldingOps
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download