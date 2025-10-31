Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Domingos 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo instructs Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The training incorporated drills entering and existing the aircraft — enabling Marines to efficiently embark and disembark aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 10:17
    Photo ID: 9376954
    VIRIN: 251010-F-TI320-1070
    Resolution: 7834x5223
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Ready
    On/Off Training
    GTMOHolding
    GTMOHoldingOps

