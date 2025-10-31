U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo instructs Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The training incorporated drills entering and existing the aircraft — enabling Marines to efficiently embark and disembark aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)