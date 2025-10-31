U.S. Marines Conduct Air Mobility and Ground Defense Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot instructs Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2025. The Marines partner with the Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo to rehearse on/off drills in a Black Hawk helicopter — enabling the units to efficiently embark and disembark aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)