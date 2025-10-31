Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Brunei 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Brunei 2025

    BRUNEI

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lauryn Baltrip, independent duty corpsman assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), teaches Royal Brunei Armed Forces personnel during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 23, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    TCCC
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Brunei
    USS Cincinnati
    CARAT 2025

