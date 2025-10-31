U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Brunei 2025

U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Brunei Armed Forces participate in a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 23, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
