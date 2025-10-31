Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lauryn Baltrip, independent duty corpsman assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), teaches Royal Brunei Armed Forces personnel during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 23, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9376793
|VIRIN:
|251023-M-FO238-1033
|Resolution:
|8256x5160
|Size:
|18.67 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Brunei 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.