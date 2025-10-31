Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue

Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue, board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. USA-01 flew to designated locations in Jamaica to perform ground assessments in support of search and rescue operations following Hurricane Melissa. USA-01 is a disaster response resource with 200 trained personnel and has a partnership with the U.S. Department of State during international missions. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|9376788
|VIRIN:
|251101-F-PK638-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|339.43 KB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
