Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue

Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue, board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. USA-01 flew to designated locations in Jamaica to perform ground assessments in support of search and rescue operations following Hurricane Melissa. USA-01 is a disaster response resource with 200 trained personnel and has a partnership with the U.S. Department of State during international missions. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)