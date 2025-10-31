A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, takes off with Joint Task Force-Bravo service members and a team of Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters, from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue, from Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. USA-01 flew to designated locations in Jamaica to perform ground assessments in support of search and rescue operations following Hurricane Melissa. USA-01 is a disaster response resource with 200 trained personnel and has a partnership with the U.S. Department of State during international missions. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|9376784
|VIRIN:
|251101-F-PK638-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1019.65 KB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.