    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue [Image 3 of 4]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Christine Harrison, search dog handler, Fairfax County, Virginia, Fire Department, United States 01, Urban Search and Rescue, and K9, Taz, prepare to board an aircraft at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. USA-01 flew on two U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, to designated locations in Jamaica to perform ground assessments in support of search and rescue operations following Hurricane Melissa. USA-01 is a disaster response resource with 200 trained personnel and has a partnership with the U.S. Department of State during international missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

