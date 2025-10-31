Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighters from USA-01, Urban Search and Rescue, board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2025. USA-01 flew to designated locations in Jamaica to perform ground assessments in support of search and rescue operations following Hurricane Melissa. USA-01 is a disaster response resource with 200 trained personnel and has a partnership with the U.S. Department of State during international missions. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed to provide immediate, lifesaving foreign assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9376783
    VIRIN: 251101-F-PK638-1002
    Resolution: 5806x3863
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue
    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue
    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue
    Joint Task Force-Bravo partners with Urban Search and Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Jamaica
    1-228
    Foreign Assistance
    USAR
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download