South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

From the “Crow’s Nest” atop Center for Information Warfare Training headquarters at Corry Station, Cmdr. Kyle Bachman – CIWT executive officer – provides a base overview and history through a translator for Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho, commander of South Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, during his visit Sept. 8, 2025. The engagement, part of Kang’s two-day tour of NETC and its various learning centers in Pensacola, Florida, included a CIWT domain mission overview and roundtable discussion on Navy information warfare accession training. His visit focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. and South Korean navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Little)