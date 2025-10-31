Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

    South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Vince Little 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Cmdr. Kyle Bachman, Center for Information Warfare Training executive officer, leads a mission overview for Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho, commander of South Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, during his visit to Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 8, 2025. The CIWT engagement, part of Kang’s two-day tour of NETC and its various learning centers, included a roundtable discussion on Navy information warfare accession training. His visit focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. and South Korean navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Little)

    Navy training
    South Korea navy
    CIWT
    Center for Information Warfare Training
    NETC
    Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho

