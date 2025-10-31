South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Kyle Bachman, Center for Information Warfare Training executive officer, leads a mission overview for Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho, commander of South Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, during his visit to Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 8, 2025. The CIWT engagement, part of Kang’s two-day tour of NETC and its various learning centers, included a roundtable discussion on Navy information warfare accession training. His visit focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. and South Korean navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Little)