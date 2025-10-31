South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho, commander of South Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, and Cmdr. Kyle Bachman, Center for Information Warfare Training executive officer, pose for a photo at CIWT headquarters on Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 8, 2025. The visit, part of Kang’s two-day tour of NETC and its various learning centers, included a CIWT domain mission overview and roundtable discussion on Navy information warfare accession training. The engagement focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. and South Korean navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Little)