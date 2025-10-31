South Korea navy commander visits CIWT to discuss training, cooperation

Cmdr. Kyle Bachman, Center for Information Warfare Training executive officer, leads a CIWT headquarters tour for Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho (far left), commander of South Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, and Republic of Korea navy officers during their visit to Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 8, 2025. The engagement, part of Kang’s two-day tour of NETC and its various learning centers, included a CIWT domain mission overview and roundtable discussion on Navy information warfare accession training. His visit focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. and South Korean navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Little)
