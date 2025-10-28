Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 28, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)