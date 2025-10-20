Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 28, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9371775
|VIRIN:
|251027-A-UJ512-2002
|Resolution:
|4998x2811
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Culminating Event [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.