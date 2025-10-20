Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Culminating Event [Image 8 of 10]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Culminating Event

    PANAMA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 28, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 18:38
    Photo ID: 9371775
    VIRIN: 251027-A-UJ512-2002
    Resolution: 4998x2811
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

